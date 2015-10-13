Here's why this casual Irish pub was just voted the best bar in North America

For the second year running, New York’s The Dead Rabbit has been ranked North America’s best bar (and the world’s second) on the prestigous World’s 50 Best Bars list.

In 2014, Business Insider named The Dead Rabbit the Best Bar In America, calling it “the place to be after work.”

The Irish-American tavern is a well-kept secret of business folk working in the Financial District, although it draws a regular crowd of Irish tourists.

Owners Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry emigrated from Belfast, Northern Ireland, four years ago with dreams of opening a pub that reminded them of home. You won’t find a neon Guinness sign in the window, nor are there shamrock lanyards around bartenders’ necks.

The Dead Rabbit serves 145 varieties of Irish whiskey and 100% authenticity.

Buried in the sea of skyscrapers that makes up New York's Financial District, a four-floor brick building on Water Street is home to the best bar in America: The Dead Rabbit. Bing Maps screenshot It's an Irish tavern like few others. In New York, 'a sports bar with a Guinness sign in the window calls itself Irish,' one bubbly bartender tells me. Andrew Kist Dead Rabbit, which opened its doors just after Hurricane Sandy struck, tells the story of how the Irish integrated into New York in the 1800s. Its no-BS vibe radiates authenticity, from the sawdust on the floor to the stiff Irish-whiskey punch ... Melia Robinson/Business Insider ... to the 800 images of daily life in Belfast, Northern Ireland, that hang from the ceiling in the taproom. The owners photocopied them from a magazine published in their hometown. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Sean Muldoon (L) and Jack McGarry (R) first met as boys, playing a Belfast game of 'cribby.' Years later, McGarry, who started bartending at age 15, went to see about getting a job at The Merchant Hotel, a cocktail bar Muldoon managed. Gabi Porter McGarry smiles at that early memory. '(Sean) said, 'You can be two types of people in this bar,' and he had two different pieces of ice in his hand. 'You can be the perfectly shaped, crystal-clear ice, or you can be the jagged, cloudy ice.'' Melia Robinson/Business Insider He opted to be the former. McGarry read mountains of cocktail literature and perfected his craft. In 2013, the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail awarded him the International Bartender of the Year award. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Jack McGarry pours a Lady Gopher. After feeling like they accomplished everything they could in Belfast, the pair immigrated to the US to open Dead Rabbit. 'We were packed from the get-go,' McGarry says. Andrew Kist The crowd is a mix of regulars who work in the Financial District and tourists who've heard of Dead Rabbit's reputation from across the pond. Melia Robinson/Business Insider It's home to the largest collection of Irish whiskey in America, and possibly the second largest in the world. With 145 types on hand, whiskey cocktails make up half the menu. Andrew Kist And what a menu it is. Now in its second volume, the Dead Rabbit cocktail menu looks more like a graphic novel. It's a bound book with beautiful illustrations, and each tells a story. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The current edition chronicles the life of John Morrissey, an Irish immigrant and bare-knuckle boxer who ran the Dead Rabbits gang of New York. The drinks are sectioned, based on their flavour profile, to illustrate the eight stages of his life. Melia Robinson/Business Insider For example, the Fiery section captures the time a young Morrissey got in a scrap and his opponent pinned him against a pile of hot coals, giving him the nickname 'Old Smoke.' Thus, the drinks are earthy and aromatic. Melia Robinson/Business Insider In total, there are 72 cocktails on the menu. McGarry says he's most proud of the Irish coffee, calling it the 'best on the planet.' Melia Robinson/Business Insider Their rendition uses only the finest filter coffee and Clontarf Irish whiskey, stays warm in a vacuum-sealed sous-vide, and is topped with heavy cream and a dusting of nutmeg. Melia Robinson/Business Insider While the taproom is the crown jewel of the Dead Rabbit, others head upstairs to the parlour for a quieter, sit-down experience. Small plates are served all evening. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The house-made country pâté is topped with cornichons and Dijon mustard, and served on sourdough baguette. Andrew Kist Inspired by British tavern fare, the cupcake-size mincemeat pie is a daily special. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Food ranges from $7 baby lamb chops to a $26 cheese-and-charcuterie platter. Cocktails cost $14. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Despite its accolades, Dead Rabbit remains entirely unpretentious. Bartenders welcome regulars by name and pour warming drinks heavy on the liquor. It's the Irish way. Melia Robinson/Business Insider

