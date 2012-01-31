The Days Of The Notoriously Tiny Brazilian Bikini Are Over

Photo: www.flickr.com

Brazil bikini designers have thrown out the notion that everyone in the country should look like the blazing beauty model Gisele.New plus-size lines have finally arrived on the fashion scene in Brazil to accommodate the country’s thickening waist line, according to The Huffington Post.



Clothing designers such as Clarice Rebelatto have started exclusive plus-size lines.

Analysts told HuffPo that they attribute Brazil’s widening waistline to changes in nutrition, with chips, processed meats and sugary soft drinks replacing like rice, beans and vegetables that the country used to consume.

From HuffPo Style:

“Honestly, the problem went way beyond just bikinis. In Brazil, it used to be that if you were even a little chunky, finding any kind of clothes in the right size was a real problem,” said Rebelatto, herself a size 10. “And I thought, ‘I’m actually not even that big compared to a lot of women out there, so if I have problems, what are they doing?'”

