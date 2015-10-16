The days of restaurant tipping are dying

The practice of leaving gratuities at restaurants is reaching a tipping point. On Tuesday, restaurateur Danny Meyer announced he would eliminate tipping at all 13 of his New York restaurants, starting with the Modern, his high-end dining room at the Museum of Modern Art.

Instead, diners will pay slightly higher prices for their meals. The policy change will allow Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group to pay back-of-house staff better wages, and create more opportunities for career growth, he said in an email to diners.

Meyer is not the first New York restaurateur to announce a change to tipping policy in recent months. Tom Colicchio will also drop the practice at Craft during lunch service.

