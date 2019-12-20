21 photos show how the historic day that Trump was impeached unfolded

Patrick Semansky / AP House members vote as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., stands on the dais, during a vote on article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

On December 18, the House of Representatives impeachedPresident Donald Trump, after 10 hours of debate and months of investigation.

The House passed two articles of impeachment against Trump – an abuse of power article 230-197, and an obstruction of Congress article 229-198.

Trump wasn’t there, but he tweeted about it all day, and spoke about it at a campaign rally in Michigan that night.

It will be a day President Donald Trump will never forget.

On Wednesday, December 18, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, making him the third president to ever be impeached.

The House debated the topic for 10 hours. It was a fiery back-and-forth. Republicans and Democrats made impassioned pleas. Jesus, Pearl Harbour, and the Salem witch trials all came up.

After the debate, the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump. An abuse of power article was passed 230-197, while an obstruction of Congress article passed 229-198. Both were passed largely on party lines.

Trump wasn’t there to see it, but he knew what was going on. All day he was tweeting about the proceedings, and he excortiated the proceedings at an evening campaign rally in Michigan.

Here’s how the historic day unfolded, in photos.

On December 18, the House of Representatives prepared to debate and vote over whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Julio Cortez / AP The U.S. Capitol building gives backdrop to a man walking along the National Mall, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Over the last few months, Congress had been investigating whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his son.

Outside the Capitol, protesters called for Trump to be impeached.

Win McNamee / Getty Protesters supporting the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.

It was an important day for America. Trump’s presidency and looming impeachment has shown a deep divide between Republicans and Democrats.

Drew Angerer / Getty Democratic staff members carry American flags into the room where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will hold a press conference after the House votes on the articles of impeachment against Trump at the U.S. Capitol December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The House opened proceedings at 9 a.m. But before debating whether to impeach, members discussed rules and parameters of the debate.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy filed a disapproving resolution about the way House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler conducted the impeachment inquiry and hearings. The resolution was tabled with a vote of 228-191.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in June 2019.

At a little after 12.10 p.m., Pelosi “solemnly and sadly” opened the debate. She added, “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The New York Times noted that she dressed darkly to mark the solemn day, adding a golden brooch in the shape of the mace of the House of Representatives.

While the debate was meant to last for up to six hours, it went on for 10 hours. Instead of flowing back and forth, it was hours of individual lawmakers delivering their own conclusions about impeachment.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc / Getty Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., walks through Statuary Hall before the House of Representatives votes on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Capitol on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019.

Republicans argued heatedly on behalf of Trump. One notable speech came from Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, who said Jesus was treated more fairly than Trump before he was crucified.

Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call / Getty Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga in 2018.

Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio later called for a moment of silence to “remember the the voices of the 63 million American voters” who voted for Trump.

(The final vote tally from the 2016 election was 62.97 million for Trump and 65.84 million for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Trump overwhelmingly won the Electoral College,306-232.)

Another memorable speech came from Rep. Mike Kelly, who compared Trump’s impeachment proceedings to Pearl Harbour.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., walks through the hallway outside of Statuary Hall as House of Representatives takes up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Capitol on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019.

“On December 7, 1941, a horrific act happened in the United States and it’s one that President Roosevelt said, ‘This is a date that will live in infamy,'” Kelly said.

“Today, December the 18, 2019, is another date that will live in infamy.”

Democrats spoke about the need to impeach Trump. Rep. John Lewis reminded the House, “We do not have kings, we have presidents.” Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said impeachment is “not only patriotic, it is uniquely American.”

Steven Senne / AP Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. in July 2019.

After 10 hours of debate, the House voted on whether to impeach Trump.

Patrick Semansky / AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., readies to strike the gavel as she announces the passage of article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The nation watched closely.

Julio Cortez / AP People watch as members of the House of Representatives voting on article one of the impeachment against President Donald Trump displayed on television monitors at the Hawk ‘n’ Dove bar on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

The abuse of power article was passed 230-197, while obstruction of Congress article passed 229-198. Both were largely along party lines.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Votes of Representatives are pictured on a screen as US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump as the House votes at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 18, 2019.

Two Democrats voted against the first article charging Trump with abuse of power: Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine voted for the abuse article but against the obstruction of Congress article.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey departs the Capitol after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted “present” on both impeachment articles. She released a statement that said, “I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Rep. Tulsi Gabbard lashed out at NBC News over a report suggesting Russian propagandists are beginning to support her campaign for president.

Some, like Oregon resident Cynthia Speckman cheered when the minimum number of votes was passed to impeach Trump.

Julio Cortez / AP Cynthia Speckman, centre, of Manzanita, Ore., reacts as she watches a television screen at Hawk ‘n’ Dove display a tally going over the 216-vote minimum as members of the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019,

After the successful vote, Democrat leaders like Schiff spoke to the media about what it meant and what came next.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) prepares for a TV interview in Statuary Hall after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, accusing the president of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, at the U.S. Capitol

Pelosi told reporters she might delay sending the articles to the Senate for its hearing, until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outlined a fair process.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Meanwhile, after a day tweeting about the hearings, Trump flew to Battle Creek, Michigan, for a campaign rally. He said the Republican Party had never been as united as it was now, since the entire party voted against impeaching him.

Leah Millis / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, December 18, 2019.

During the rally, he repeatedly said he wasn’t worried, before asking the crowds if they knew what the Democrats had done. “They have cheapened the impeachment process,” he said. It was his longest rally speech ever at 121 minutes, according to the Washington Post.

Scott Olson / Getty President Donald Trump addresses his impeachment after learning how the vote in the House was divided during a Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan.

It was late when Trump returned to the White House, as the third US president to have ever been impeached.

Sarah Silbiger/Getty President Donald Trump arrives at the White House after a rally in Michigan on December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.

