HURRICANE EARTH

From the time the market started rallying last March, sceptics have been warning of a coming storm ahead.
Today, it felt like we experienced it. As one market pro put it today: This was real.
Here are the key highlights:
- The 15 sovereigns at risk of collapse >
- 20 reasons the economy can’t recover >
- Morgan Stanley: We can’t believe how fast the euro unravelled >
- The Dow crashes through 10,000 >
- It’s a good thing you’re hedge with gold >
- The crazy action in leveraged ETFs >
- TALEB: Everyone should be short treasuries >
- The countries short-sellers are abusing >
- Commodities hammered >
- Moody’s: The US debt is vastly understated and on course for a downgrade >
- Portuguese debt disaster bludgeons the euro >
