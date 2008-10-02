The Day Of The Dead Will Prevent Economic Collapse

Halloween is just 30 days away, and Portfolio is optimistically pointing out that the holiday might provide a pleasant economic story in the midst of all our troubles. With wallets running close to empty, Portfolio predicts that people will be willing to spend their last few bucks on a cheap costume and party their economic woes away.



Portfolio: Sales of Halloween costumes are expected to rise 14 per cent, to $5.77 billion, according to a National Retail Federation survey conducted by BIGresearch. This year, the average person plans to spend $66.54 on Halloween, up from $64.82 one year ago.

…[the] Halloween holiday has two big advantages this year: It’s a relatively cheap source of fun and escapism, but even more important, it’s one of the few holidays where people spend on themselves rather than others. And let’s face it, right now nobody wants to spend their precious last dollars on presents for other people.

