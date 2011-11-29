A Day In the Life Of The Manhattan Journalist Who Spends Her Nights Stripping

Not too long ago, we shared with you the story of Laine Durr,** a 20-six-year-old journalist who works at a reputable news organisation in New York City and went to journalism school at a prestigious, private university.
The only difference is that she paid for her graduate education with her night-time job: stripping.
So what’s it like to live a double life? During the day, Durr is running around the city covering Occupy Wall Street and at night, she’s dancing to make ends meet. To get a glimpse, we asked Durr to take photos of her daily grind for a day.
**Durr’s name has been changed to protect her identity and some photos have been blurred.
By the time I wake up around 6:30 a.m., I am already late for the day. This is the time I leave my home in New Jersey
My work day as a journalist is done. This is what time I leave the parking garage to head back to Jersey
The holy bleeping traffic is extra bad because of the holidays. I've never been so happy to be in the Holland Tunnel after 2.5 hours of traffic
With the horrible traffic, I was already two hours late for work so this is what I had for dinner. Don't' worry, I ate the entire bag
I decided on a plain, black top today. Not really in the mood to go fancy. I do have all sorts of dresses and bikinis, though
Bright lights inside the club. This picture is blurry because my manager would kill me if he knew I took this!
I get home from the strip club around 2 a.m. It's definitely time to call it a night! My day starts early again tomorrow morning
