A Day In the Life Of The Manhattan Journalist Who Spends Her Nights Stripping

Vivian Giang
laine durr

Not too long ago, we shared with you the story of Laine Durr,** a 20-six-year-old journalist who works at a reputable news organisation in New York City and went to journalism school at a prestigious, private university.

The only difference is that she paid for her graduate education with her night-time job: stripping.

So what’s it like to live a double life? During the day, Durr is running around the city covering Occupy Wall Street and at night, she’s dancing to make ends meet. To get a glimpse, we asked Durr to take photos of her daily grind for a day.

**Durr’s name has been changed to protect her identity and some photos have been blurred.

This is the view from my shower: Thanks to Daylight Savings, I have light when I wake up now

By the time I wake up around 6:30 a.m., I am already late for the day. This is the time I leave my home in New Jersey

I usually take the 7 train into Manhattan...

...But today I decided to drive since I woke up so late and because I wanted to avoid the crowd

It's still pretty dark as I head into the city

Since it's a holiday weekend, I have a short list of things to do

I have a cup of tea for breakfast this morning

And now it's time to tackle the internet for research

For lunch, I have a salad with green olives, egg, raisins and cashews.

OWS is all over the news. It's time I catch up on my research before I head out there.

For more research, I head over to Twitter. Social media is very important.

Here is the last cluster of protesters down in Zuccotti Park

After covering the protest, it's time to head back uptown

My work day as a journalist is done. This is what time I leave the parking garage to head back to Jersey

The holy bleeping traffic is extra bad because of the holidays. I've never been so happy to be in the Holland Tunnel after 2.5 hours of traffic

I get home from the city a little before 9 p.m. Time to get ready for the night shift

With the horrible traffic, I was already two hours late for work so this is what I had for dinner. Don't' worry, I ate the entire bag

Finally I'm at work. Here's a quick snapshot in the dressing room mirror

I decided on a plain, black top today. Not really in the mood to go fancy. I do have all sorts of dresses and bikinis, though

Here is the second part of my power suit. This is a picture of my butt and top of my thong

My night stockings are nice and warm

It's time to dance the night away

Bright lights inside the club. This picture is blurry because my manager would kill me if he knew I took this!

I get home from the strip club around 2 a.m. It's definitely time to call it a night! My day starts early again tomorrow morning

