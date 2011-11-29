A Day In the Life Of The Manhattan Journalist Who Spends Her Nights Stripping

Not too long ago, we shared with you the story of Laine Durr,** a 20-six-year-old journalist who works at a reputable news organisation in New York City and went to journalism school at a prestigious, private university.



The only difference is that she paid for her graduate education with her night-time job: stripping.

So what’s it like to live a double life? During the day, Durr is running around the city covering Occupy Wall Street and at night, she’s dancing to make ends meet. To get a glimpse, we asked Durr to take photos of her daily grind for a day.

**Durr’s name has been changed to protect her identity and some photos have been blurred.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.