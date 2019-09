Japan is rallying this morning.



There are reports that TEPCO has stopped the leak of radioactive water into the ocean. Whether that’s having any impact on anything is anyone’s guess. TEPCO shares themselves are pointing down again.

Aussie stocks are up just under 0.2%, meanwhile.

