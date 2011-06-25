The Day After Bernanke

Here is the slightly less compressed version of the 2007 analogue post-close for today.



I say “less” compressed because the market caught up in one large hourly candle this morning.

For anyone that is sceptical of the market’s replicative nature, I have some choice CDO tranches circa 2006 for sale.

Serious inquiries only.

For an explanation of the rationale behind this, see here.

• Post-Bernanke

• Pre-Bernanke

• Today’s Tarots

Position in UUP.

Photo: Market Anthropology

This post originally appeared at Market Anthropology.

