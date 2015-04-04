The case of a 30-year-old corporate lawyer stabbed to death in a luxury hotel keeps getting weirder

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old lawyer at DLA Piper, and it turns out it’s a 21-year-old woman with no criminal record, reports the Washington Post.

The suspect, an aspiring solider named Jamyra Gallmon, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing David Messerschmitt to death at Washington, D.C.’s luxury Donovan Hotel.

Messerschmitt — an intellectual property lawyer who had clerked for a federal judge — was found dead in the D.C. hotel room on a Tuesday morning in February the day after texting his wife that he’d be home in an hour. Police later learned that Messerschmitt had posted ads on Craigslist “soliciting responses from other men,” according to the Post.

Gallmon allegedly responded to one of those ads and began corresponding with Messerschmitt, according to a criminal complaint against her, which didn’t specify whether she was posing as a man. Gallmon told police that she’d gone to the hotel with the intention of robbing Messerschmitt, according to the criminal complaint.

A graduate of Forestville Military Academy, Gallmon was “very low-key, very mild-mannered,” her former basketball coach told the Post. Gallmon behaved normally in the weeks after the murder and told her friend about going to meet with an Army recruiter, that friend told The Post.

Messerschmitt’s wife, Kim Vuong, asked for the public’s help in solving the case late last month.

“The world has lost a good person. David’s family, a son and brother, and I have lost everything: my husband and my best friend,” she said at a press conference, according to a March 25 Washington Post report. “In one day, I lost the most important person in my life and the man I loved so much. And I have no answers.

NOW WATCH: This is what separates the Excel masters from the wannabes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.