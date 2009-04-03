The Details On Nissan's Electric Car

Greentech Media was lucky enough to take Nissan’s electric prototype for a spin. Their verdict: The drive was “quite good.”



In addition to enjoying the drive they grabbed some information on the car. Nissan is aiming for a sticker price of between $20,000 and $33,000. We’re hesitant to put much faith in any price until we see it on a lot, but this sounds good.

Recharging the car costs just 90 cents if you have a 14 cents per kilowatt/hour rate, which the company estimates is 70% cheaper than fuel. Charging the car with a 220 volt outlet takes four hours, doing it with a standard 110 volt outlet takes 14 hours, but a super outlet–480 volts–will take just 14 minutes. Those aren’t in existence yet, but the more popular electric cars become, the more likely infrastructure with fast charging will exist.

Even if the car is powered by coal generated electricity it will reduce emissions by 60% as compared with a gas powered car says Nissan. It gets 100 miles on a full charge, and the early cars will be tested and available in the following areas: Tennessee, the San Francisco Bay Area, Oregon, Tucson, San Diego.

