The highly anticipated 'Dark Tower' movie has been postponed

It looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer to see one of Stephen King’s most beloved books hit the big screen.

Though filming is complete on Sony’s anticipated “The Dark Tower” adaptation, getting the visual effects done by its projected February 2017 release has turned out to be too ambitious. The movie will now be postponed for summer 2017, according to Entertainment Weekly.

King’s mashup of the Wild West and magicians has brought on big stars. In the film, a gunslinger (Idris Elba) and a sorcerer (Matthew McConaughey) seek out a mystical tower. But according to EW, the modestly budgeted $60 million movie was at a fork in the road: either flood in millions more to get the VFX right to meet the February release date, or push the release.

Postponing the film also helps Sony give the film a less rushed publicity campaign (there still hasn’t been an official trailer launched yet). The studio hopes it will turn into a franchise.

Producers certainly have enough material for it. It took King seven novels to tell the entire “Dark Tower” story. And there have been short stories and a comic-book series.

Business Insider reached out to Sony for comment but did not get an immediate response.

