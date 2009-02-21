The Dark Knight Tops $1 Billion In Worldwide Box Office

The Dark Knight still hasn’t managed to sink Titanic‘s record as the highest-grossing movie of all time, but it did surpass another major benchmark this week: topping $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

More specifically, the film has made $1,001,082,160 to date, with $533 million coming from the domestic box office and $567 million coming from overseas.

The Warner Bros. smash is only the fourth film to achieve such a feat, joining Titanic (duh!), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest in this rarefied air.

Now, the question is: Will The Dark Knight manage to rustle up the $70 million or so necessary to overtake Paramount’s Titanic as the highest-grossing film in U.S. history? Considering it took TDK about a month to earn the $4 million necessary to top $1 billion, we’re not very optimistic.

But who knows what an Oscar win for Heath Ledger will do?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.