The Dark Knight Smashes Another Record: $200 Million In Five Days

Evidently Batman fever is still raging after this weekend’s sold-out shows, because The Dark Knight has now become the fastest film to reach $200 million domestically, raking it in in five days.



That means the film has now made more than Batman Begins did in its entire box-office run, and it means the film has now grossed more than its budget. (It hasn’t exactly broken even yet since theatres get their cut and Warner Bros spent an additional $150 million on marketing beyond the production costs, but it’s getting there.)

