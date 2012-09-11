'The Dark Knight Rises' Tickets Are Already Selling Out... For July!

Photo: IMDB

Holy, ticket sales “Batman“! You better plan ahead if you want to see this summer’s must-see film – way ahead.

“The Dark Knight Rises” may not hit theatres until July, but tickets for the summer sequel are already sold out. Fans flocked to Fandango to purchase tickets for IMAX midnight showings in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco with N.Y.’s Lincoln Square selling out first.

Don’t worry Bat fans, tickets are still available (breathe a sigh of relief). Regular non-IMAX screenings don’t appear to be on sale – yet. All tickets sold have only been for the July 19 midnight IMAX screenings.

This is the earliest we’ve seen advance movie tickets go on sale since “Avatar” sold tickets four months prior to its release. With the demand for midnight screening tickets on the rise (“The Hunger Games” will be going on sale a month in advance), we wouldn’t be surprised if we see more go on sale sooner. Just to be safe, better sign up for Fandango alerts if you want to know when tickets are available in your area.

“The Dark Knight” (the film’s predecessor) brought in over $533 million domestically at the Box Office in 2008. If this is any indication of how the sequel will do, we’re predicting a record-breaking opening weekend for director Christopher Nolan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.