BREAKING: 'The Dark Knight Rises' Ticket Sales Are Outpacing 'The Avengers'

Big news Batfans! Fandango is reporting advance ticket sales of “The Dark Knight Rises” are outpacing that of “The Avengers.”



We’ve learned the ticket-selling mogul is seeing greater volumes of tickets sold for Christopher Nolan’s final film in the Bat trilogy than it saw back in May for the “Avengers.”

Don’t get too excited about the Gotham Knight besting the Marvel team yet, though.

As we said earlier, “The Avengers” has the edge as the combination of both 3-D and 3-D IMAX tickets are pricier than IMAX tickets alone. It will take a lot of TDKR ticket volume to counter the 3-D ticket sales of “The Avengers.”

According to the press release, there are currently 2,000 sold-out showtimes across the country.

“Thursday’s ticket sales are incredibly strong, as film fans are flocking to Fandango to guarantee their seats for the film’s opening weekend,” says Rick Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Fandango. “The IMAX showtimes are particular fast-sellers, as almost every one of our Thursday midnight IMAX showtimes have been sold out. The good news is that theatre owners are continually posting new showtimes on Fandango to meet the fan demand, so tickets are still available.”

Currently, “The Dark Knight Rises” is accounting for 91% of daily ticket sales, up from the 85% we reported earlier, putting the film on track to become one of the site’s top-selling films of all time.

Anyone trying to purchase tickets now will find themselves hardpressed as sellouts are occurring not only in large markets such as New York and Los Angeles, but also smaller towns including Sunrise, Florida and Puyallup, Washington.

Fandango’s reporting that the film is looking to be one of the company’s all-time top mobile ticket-sellers. Today alone they saw nearly 30% of ticket sales for the film coming from mobile, a figure that’s usually in the 20s.

Los Angeles, CA – July 19, 2012 –Fandango reports that "The Dark Knight Rises," on the eve of its opening weekend, is outpacing the summer blockbuster "The Avengers" in ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle. The final chapter of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy has sold out on Fandango more than 2,000 showtimes nationwide and it's currently on track to become one of Fandango's top-selling movies of all time.

"Thursday's ticket sales are incredibly strong, as film fans are flocking to Fandango to guarantee their seats for the film's opening weekend," says Rick Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Fandango.

"The Dark Knight Rises" currently accounts for 91% of daily ticket sales, selling out coast-to-coast from big cities like New York and Los Angeles, to smaller towns like Sunrise, Florida to Puyallup, Washington.

Earlier in the week, Fandango surveyed more than a thousand “Dark Knight Rises” ticket-buyers, and found that 97% said the darker tone made them more interested in seeing the movie. In addition, 89% claimed the new villain, Bane, made them excited to see the film; 72% consider themselves fans of director Christopher Nolan; and 62% said they’re anxious to see it because more than an hour of the film was shot in IMAX.

