10 Huge Spoilers From 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Dark Knight Rises

Warning: This post contains major spoilers.Last night, “The Dark Knight Rises” launched in theatres for midnight showings, and, for the most part, fans will be pleased.



The film borrows from multiple Batman comics (“Knightfall,” “No Man’s Land“), is full of explosions, and plenty of Bane action.

Bruce Wayne also shows off his gigolo skills balancing his time between two gorgeous women, Miranda Tate of Wayne Enterprises and the smart-mouthed, part-time thief Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

And, yes, we will find out more about Marion Cotillard‘s role as supposed all-around good gal Tate.

However, what will be the most buzzed about moments?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.