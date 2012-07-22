10 Huge Spoilers From 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Kirsten Acuna
miranda tate joseph gordon levitt

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Dark Knight Rises

Warning: This post contains major spoilers.Last night, “The Dark Knight Rises” launched in theatres for midnight showings, and, for the most part, fans will be pleased.

The film borrows from multiple Batman comics (“Knightfall,” “No Man’s Land“), is full of explosions, and plenty of Bane action. 

Bruce Wayne also shows off his gigolo skills balancing his time between two gorgeous women, Miranda Tate of Wayne Enterprises and the smart-mouthed, part-time thief Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

And, yes, we will find out more about Marion Cotillard‘s role as supposed all-around good gal Tate.

However, what will be the most buzzed about moments? 

SPOILER ALERT: This movie IS good. We think you should stop reading this slideshow and go see it.

Everyone seems to know Batman's identity–Catwoman, Bane, Miranda Tate. The list goes on.

Bruce Wayne loses all his money. He's no longer part of the one per cent.

Miranda Tate gets with Bruce Wayne.

Bane breaks the Bat.

Miranda Tate IS Talia Al Ghul and she's the main villain. Not Bane.

Robin makes an appearance in the film (in some way/shape/form).

The Scarecrow returns ...

... as does Liam Neeson's Ra's Al Ghul!

