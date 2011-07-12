"The Dark Knight Rises" Teaser Poster Arrives

The fire indeed rises. Warner Bros. Pictures has unleashed the first teaser poster for one of the biggest franchises in history. Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight Rises now has an official one-sheet to go with it.



The one-sheet reflects that of the final poster art for The Dark Knight, which appeared in 2008. A city in ruins, a city crumbling to it’s knees, the bat symbol shines through as a ray of hope towards the sky.

The image comes from the new official website for The Dark Knight Rises at thedarkknightrises.com

Expect a teaser trailer to be attached with this week’s release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in IMAX, which you’ll be able to watch right here, plus, and more media coming soon as we hit the 2011 Comic-Con next week! Stay tuned…

The Dark Knight Rises comes to theatres July 20th, 2012 and stars Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan.

