"The Dark Knight Rises" Might Shoot Scenes At Occupy Wall Street

Photo: themoviemash.com

Even though its production is shrouded in secrecy, a confidential source has let slip to the Los Angeles Times that the new Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” could shoot at Occupy Wall Street.Christopher Nolan, the film’s director, would likely use the protests as a setting for whatever he’s plotted out in his script, rather than changing the script to specifically reflect the protests.



Shooting in New York City starts October 29. Who knew it could be possible that Occupy Wall Street might get even more publicity?

