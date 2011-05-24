"The Dark Knight Rises" Gets Brett Cullen And Chris Ellis

Christopher Nolan has added veteran character actors Brett Cullen and Chris Ellis to round out the ensemble cast of The Dark Knight Rises for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.



Brett Cullen will play a judge, while Chris Ellis will play a priest.

The duo joins Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Joey King, Daniel Sunjata, Diego Klattenhoff and Burn Gorman as newcomers to the superhero franchise.

The Dark Knight Rises comes to theatres July 20th, 2012 and stars Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan.

