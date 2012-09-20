Warner Bros. Just Revealed 'The Dark Knight Rises' DVD Release Date

Looks like Batman’s coming to DVD December 3.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Mark your calendars, Batfans.It looks like the Blu-ray and DVD of “The Dark Knight Rises” will hit shelves December 3, 2012 (December 4 in the U.S.).



That’s less than five months after the release of the film in theatres.

Monday, Warner Bros. posted a trailer on YouTube announcing the Blu-ray and DVD release of the final film in Nolan’s trilogy.

Soon after, when word of the release date began circulating the Web, the studio took the video down without a word.

However, Warner Bros. didn’t take down the trailer before Batman blog, Batman-News took a screengrab of the release date.

SEE ALSO: The first image of the new “RoboCop” costume looks just like Batman >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.