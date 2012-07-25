The Dark Knight 'Rises,' But Falls Short Of Expectations—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Warner Bros. / thedarkknightrises.com

It’s no surprise “The Dark Knight Rises” owned the box office this weekend. The final film in Christopher Nolan‘s Batman trilogy grossed $160.8 million at theatres, earning its spot as the highest-grossing 2D film. Though the film didn’t break “The Avengers” as highest-grossing film of all time–we imagined it would be a difficult task if even possible–the film did very well in spite of Friday’s tragic shooting and mixed reactions from fans and us alike. (We believe the guys over at Slashfilm summed it up right.)



Though a number of other sites (Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter) reported the leaked numbers, we held off until the official numbers were released.

Out of the top 10 this week include kid flick “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” and “Katy Perry: Part of Me,” with the latter grossing an estimated $26.7m to date.

10. “To Rome with Love”: Woody Allen‘s romantic comedy creeps back into the top 10 this week with $1.4 million.

9. “Moonrise Kingdom” holds steady at theatres earning $1.8 million in week nine.

8. “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection” moves down one notch from last week with $2.2 million.

7. “Savages”: After mostly unfavorable reviews, Blake Lively‘s action-thriller sees a 63.8 per cent dip in ticket sales with $3.3 million at the box office. The film has now grossed $40 million domestically, just shy of its estimated $45m budget.

6. “Magic Mike” stays stagnant this week earning $4.2 million. The stripper film, which cost an estimated $7 million to produce, has now earned more than $101.9 million to date.

5. “Brave” moves down one spot from last week grossing $6 million at theatres.

4. Seth MacFarlane‘s “Ted” still gains the laughs with more than $10m this weekend at theatres. Worldwide, the raucous R-rated comedy has brought in $219.9m worldwide.

3. “The Amazing Spider-Man” drops a massive 68.6 per cent at theatres earning $10.8m this weekend. The huge drop off was expected with another comic character, Batman, out this past weekend. In week three, the film has seen bigger dips per weekend than any of Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” films–even the third one that dropped 61.5 per cent in week two.

2. “Ice Age: Continental Drift”: With no other kiddie movie, save “Madagascar 3,” it’s no surprise Fox’s fourth instalment of the prehistoric mammals stays afloat of Spidey with $20.4 million.

1. “The Dark Knight Rises“ was always pitted to be number one at theatres opening weekend; however, the question was how much the film would gross in week one. Despite estimates going as high as $195m, the film earned a respectable $160.8 million, still higher than that of 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

