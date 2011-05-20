"The Dark Knight Rises" Begins Principal Photography

The Dark Knight Rises starts principal photography Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ The Dark Knight Rises, the epic conclusion to filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s Batman trilogy.



Leading an all-star international cast, Oscar winner Christian Bale (The Fighter) again plays the dual role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway, as Selina Kyle; Tom Hardy, as Bane; Oscar winner Marion Cotillard (La Vie En Rose), as Miranda Tate; and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as John Blake.

Returning to the main cast, Oscar winner Michael Caine (The Cider House Rules) plays Alfred; Gary Oldman is Commissioner Gordon; and Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) reprises the role of Lucius Fox.

In helming The Dark Knight Rises, Christopher Nolan is utilising IMAX cameras even more extensively than he did on The Dark Knight, which had marked the first time ever that a major feature film was partially shot with IMAX cameras. The results were so spectacular that the director wanted to expand the use of the large-format cameras for this film.

The screenplay for The Dark Knight Rises is written by Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan, story by Christopher Nolan & David S. Goyer. The film is being produced by Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Charles Roven, who previously teamed on Batman Begins and the record-breaking blockbuster The Dark Knight. The executive producers are Benjamin Melniker, Michael E. Uslan, Kevin De La Noy and Thomas Tull, with Jordan Goldberg serving as co-producer. The Dark Knight Rises is based upon characters appearing in comic books published by DC Comics. Batman was created by Bob Kane.

Behind the scenes, The Dark Knight Rises reunites the director with several of his longtime collaborators, all of whom worked together on the The Dark Knight. The creative team includes director of photography Wally Pfister, who recently won an Oscar for his work on Nolan‘s Inception; production designer Nathan Crowley; editor Lee Smith; and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (Topsy-Turvy). In addition, Paul Franklin and Chris Corbould, who both won Oscars for the effects in Inception, will supervise the visual and special effects, respectively. The music will be composed by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer (The Lion King).

The locations for The Dark Knight Rises span three continents and include the American cities of Pittsburgh, New York and Los Angeles, as well as sites in India, England and Scotland.

The Dark Knight Rises is a presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures, in association with Legendary Pictures. Slated for release on July 20, 2012, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

