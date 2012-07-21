'Dark Knight Rises' Scores Second Highest-Grossing Midnight Opening

Photo: Warner Bros.

Midnight box-office records were no match for Batman.According to The Wrap, “The Dark Knight Rises” easily swooped past “The Avengers” midnight earnings with $30.6 million at the box office, making it the second highest-grossing midnight opening in history.



In May, Marvel’s “The Avengers” made a fraction of that with $18.7 million. The film also earned more than its predecessor, “The Dark Knight,” which earned $18.5 million in 2008 midnight sales.

IMAX screenings accounted for $2.2 million of TDKR earnings in 330 locations.

Here are the current Highest Midnight Openings:

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2: $43.5 million

2. The Dark Knight Rises: $30.6 million

3. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1: $30.3 million

4. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse: $30.1 million

5. The Twilight Saga: New Moon: $26.3 million

6. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1: $24 million

7. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $22.2 million

8. The Hunger Games: $19.7 million

9. The Avengers: $18.7 million

10. The Dark Knight: $18.5 million

Looking forward toward the rest of the weekend, Warner Bros. has already cancelled the film’s Paris premiere, and may consider further cancellations as the weekend continues.

The film is expected to earn between $170-$195 million for the weekend, shattering box-office records for a non-3-D film.

This is extremely impressive for a 2D film considering nearly all of the highest-earning films were all released in 3-D.

Again, here are the numbers to beat:

Highest Opening Weekends:

1. The Avengers: $207,438,708

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2: $169,189,427

3. The Dark Knight: $158,411,483

4. The Hunger Games: $152,535,747

5. Spider-Man 3: $151,116,516

