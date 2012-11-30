Early Sketches Show What Bane Could Have Looked Like In 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Photo: Facebook / Warner Bros.
Yesterday, we looked at how Tom Hardy nailed the voice for Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises.”But how did he end up looking so drastically different from previous incarnations?
We’ve been going through the Blu-ray combo pack of the film before its release, and last week mentioned there was some great early concept designs for Gotham’s reckoning.
It turns out the great Bane was modelled after a bunch of animals including baboons, gorillas, and snakes along with car parts.
There are a lot more designs on the disc; however, we’re going to share a few because they’re so drastically different from the final result.
Though some of the drawings bring the “Batman and Robin” Bane – and others – to mind we’re glad with how Christopher Nolan’s Bane turned out.
“The Dark Knight Rises” comes out on Blu-ray and DVD December 4.
Costume Designer Linda Hemming wanted to make Bane look animalistic with influence from spiders and gorillas.
The point of the mask was to make it look like it was going to bite you. This one seems to be inspired by an octopus.
They decided to stray from covering the villain in a full mask to pull away from the comics, cartoons, and other similar versions of Bane in the past.
The mask ended up being a mix between a baboon baring its teeth and the machinery found under the hood of a car.
Even more designs will be on the Blu-ray disc come December 4. If you still need more Batman to hold you over until then ...
