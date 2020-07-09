18 plot holes and details you may have missed in 'The Dark Knight'

Warner Bros. The Joker picks a very specific day to rob the bank at the start of ‘The Dark Knight.’

If you’ve seen “The Dark Knight” over and over again, it’s easy to pick up on a few plot holes or details you may have overlooked during your first watch.

The Joker winds up robbing the bank on the film’s release date and there’s a small nod to Heath Ledger’s daughter.

The movie’s novelization clarifies some of the film’s perplexing moments, including why Batman seemingly left the Joker with Bruce Wayne’s fundraiser guests.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Dark Knight” is easily one of the most rewatchable superhero films. Not only does it have one of the best Batman performances from Christian Bale, but it also gave us Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning turn as the Joker.

But it’s not a perfect movie.

There are some plot holes that become obvious the more you revisit the Christopher Nolan film. You also may pick up on a few details you missed the second time around, especially if you watch the “Batman Begins” sequel with the captions on.

Insider has rewatched the 2008 movie as well as went through the novelization by Dennis O’Neil, which gives clarity to some of the film’s most-talked-about moments. For instance, did Batman simply leave the Joker with a room full of party guests during a fundraiser? (Not exactly!)

We’ve laid out some of our favourite details you may have missed in “The Dark Knight” while trying to resolve story gaps that have bothered fans over the years.

How did no one notice the Joker in full makeup on a street corner at the film’s start?

Warner Bros. You’re unlikely to consider this the first time you’re watching the film.

The first time you see “The Dark Knight,” you’re not aware this is the Joker since he’s seen from behind.

With every subsequent viewing, however, you’re aware that the Clown Prince of Crime is out in the open. It’s enough to make you wonder if the Joker is just taking regular strolls in Gotham in full face paint.

Maybe everyone in Gotham is oblivious, but a man in bright clown makeup is pretty tough to ignore.

The Joker’s code name during the bank robbery at the film’s start is Bozo.

Warner Bros. The other clowns have names like Happy, Dopey, Grumpy, and Chuckles.

Watch the movie with the captions on and you’ll be rewarded.

During the bank robbery, each of the Joker’s goons is referred to by a codename, most of them taken from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The Joker’s codename is never said on screen, but if you have the captions on you’ll learn it’s Bozo.

If you watch the movie on Hulu, where it’s currently streaming, the clown names don’t appear onscreen.

The Joker robbed the bank on the same day that “The Dark Knight” was released.

Warner Bros. The date on the camera footage says July 18, 2008.

When Jim Gordon tells Batman about the robbery, he shows a surveillance photo of the Joker that appears on screen for a brief moment.

If you take a close look, it shows the date of the film’s release, July 18, 2008.

No one thought it was strange to see a dusty school bus driving out of a wall in a bank?

Warner Bros. The Joker planned this so perfectly that there was even a convenient gap in the bus queue.

Perhaps a school bus was the perfect way to blend in on an afternoon in Gotham. But didn’t the driver behind him think it was odd that a bus just drove out of a bank spilling dust everywhere? Didn’t anyone else spot this rogue vehicle?

In the novelization, the Joker’s vehicle is the final one to enter the bus route.

Where does Batman’s Tumbler roll in from when he enters the parking garage?

Warner Bros. We know the Bat Tumblr is indestructible, but that doesn’t explain how it effortlessly drops into a multi-floor parking deck.

When Batman confronts the Scarecrow, his new self-driving Bat Tumbler makes quite the entrance when it crashes its way into a multi-level parking deck.

The scene looks cool. But the moment is so distracting you may not think to ask where and how an estimated 5,000-pound vehicle magically dropped onto one of the higher levels of a garage. (From our count, Batman starts out on, at least, level four of the parking garage.) It certainly didn’t get dropped out of a Batplane.

In the novelization, Batman has his Tumbler parked on an adjacent rooftop. A narrow alleyway separates the two structures making it easy for the Tumbler to come through the side of the parking garage.

Harvey Dent foreshadows his turn as Two-Face early in the film.

Warner Bros. Harvey’s aware of the nickname Gordon’s men have for him. He doesn’t say it until later in the film when his face is half gone.

When Jim Gordon refers to Dent as Gotham’s white knight, Dent says he heard the Major Crimes Unit of the Gotham Police department has “a different” nickname for him.

We later learn he’s referring to Two-Face, which is the moniker he takes on in the film’s third act.

A file box in Dent’s office appears to reference a criminal who had a previous run-in with the Joker.

Warner Bros. It’s tough to make out the writing on the lower box, but it references another company.

Take a look at the file boxes on the right.

The one on the top has the name Kaiser on it. If you’re familiar with “Batman: The Animated Series,” Kaiser is a billionaire who tried to use the Joker to cash in on insurance money on an episode called “Joker’s Wild.”

In “The Dark Knight,” it’s the Joker who pulls one over on a bunch of Gotham’s wealthy mobsters when he winds up setting their millions on fire.

Others have speculated the file box reads Keyser Soze, a reference to Kevin Spacey’s character in “The Usual Suspects,” but you can make out that it says Kaiser.

Don’t any of the Russian ballet performers wonder where Bruce Wayne wanders off to during their getaway?

Warner Bros. No one seems to mind that Wayne casually disappears.

In order to secretly travel to Hong Kong to extradite Chinese mob boss Lau, Wayne whisks the entire Russian ballet away on a boat.

While on the boat, the women watch Wayne dive into the water with a giant black bag and swim over to a less-than-savoury looking seaplane. Does everyone just accept that Wayne is off doing “CEO things”? No one ever questions where he goes and the ballet performers aren’t seen again in the movie.

They presumably bid adieu to Gotham and moved onto their next performance location.

In the novelization, Bruce tells the dancers that “something’s come up” and he needs to leave their company. (The book also states they’re on a 90-foot yacht.)

Why didn’t anyone check Lucius Fox for more than one phone when he visited Lau in Hong Kong?

Warner Bros. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon for people to have separate work and personal phones.

When Fox leaves Lau’s building, a security guard tries to give him back his phone. Fox surprises him by pulling out a phone, suggesting he already picked his back up. The audience knows that’s not the case, but the security guard should as well.

All he’d have to do is check security footage to see that Fox never retrieved his phone in the first place.

Harvey Dent foreshadows Rachel’s death during a conversation with Alfred.

Warner Bros. Harvey tells Alfred he’s known Rachel ‘her whole life,’ which becomes true by the movie’s end.

When Harvey talks to Alred he mentions that the Butler has known Rachel her entire life. Alfred says, “Not yet, sir.”

That line becomes more harrowing upon a second watch when you know Rachel is living out her final days.

Batman somehow sneaks up on the Joker at his party without anyone in a crowded room noticing.

Warner Bros. Whenever I watch this moment, I always wonder if Batman’s just standing off to the side waiting for the perfect moment to deliver his comeback as Rachel struggles to get out of the Joker’s grasp.

While the Joker is preoccupied with holding a knife to Rachel, Batman manages to not only sneak up on the clown, but he’s miraculously undetected by the hundreds of party attendees and goons at Wayne’s fundraiser.

If you’ve played any of the Batman “Arkham” games, you know the Caped Crusader has a pretty top-notch stealth mode. Still, it’s tough to believe he would have enough time to land beside the Joker, deliver a comeback, and strike him without anyone in the crowd reacting to him.

You’re so focused on the Joker’s tense moment with Rachel that you probably don’t even bother to wonder about Batman’s entry to the scene.

Why doesn’t Rachel just stay hidden when Bruce tells her to at the party?

Warner Bros. Rachel’s really not the type to listen to orders from Bruce.

This question is also answered in “The Dark Knight” novelization.

According to the book, Rachel disobeys Bruce because she’s “not the kind of woman to remain in hiding when she might be able to do something.”

She then almost immediately gets held at knifepoint by the Joker. If Rachel never showed herself to the Joker, she may not have been kidnapped later in the movie and killed.

Batman never returns to the party after diving out a window to save Rachel. He just leaves the Joker with a crowd of innocent people.

Warner Bros. Batman appears to forget the Joker is still a threat.

This is the plot hole that bothers fans the most. Batman dives out of a window to save Rachel at night and then the film just cuts to the next day. Meanwhile, the Joker, for all we know, never left the party and continued to harass guests in his search for Harvey Dent.

Batman tells Rachel that Harvey’s safe, but how can he be sure? All he did was knock him out and lock him up in a closet that anyone could open.

Does the Joker just decide to go in peace without harming anyone else?

According to “The Dark Knight” novelization, that’s sort of what happens. Batman sees the Joker flee the scene in an SUV as he’s with Rachel.

“Batman and Rachel stood almost completely hidden under a shop awning and watched a black SUV speed away. Almost certainly the Joker’s getaway car,” the book reads.

Doesn’t the Joker’s subordinate realise Bruce Wayne could be Batman?

Warner Bros. Bruce Wayne doesn’t falter when a man threatens him. Instead, he neutralizes him in seconds.

Wayne effortlessly disarms and subdues one of the Joker’s goons who crash his party. Sure, Wayne may know some defensive combat since his parents were murdered during a mugging, but he doesn’t falter or show an ounce of fear when he’s asked to put his arms up.

The alternative is that the goon does tell the Joker and that’s why he kidnaps both Harvey Dent and Rachel later in the film, making Batman/Bruce choose between the man who can save Gotham and the woman he loves.

Even if the Joker doesn’t know Batman’s real identity, at the least, he knows Rachel means a lot to Batman since he saves her at the party when she’s thrown out the window.

In the novelization, the Joker wonders if Batman goes after Rachel because she may be “someone special” to him.

Harvey Dent says something to Jim Gordon that doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense.

Warner Bros. This line is exchanged between two different sets of characters nearly 22 minutes apart.

When Gordon reveals he faked his own death, Harvey Dent tells Gordon he must like to play things close to the chest.

The line normally wouldn’t make you think twice, but it’s an odd callback to a line Bruce Wayne drops to Lucius Fox about 22 minutes prior in the film. Wayne mentions a government telecommunications project Fox didn’t know about. Wayne said it’s because he was “playing this one pretty close to the chest.”

Gordon never tells Harvey earlier in the film that he likes playing things close to the chest. Dent may just be making a comment about Gordon getting shot in the chest, but the line directly mirrors and calls back the moment between Wayne and Fox. Harvey’s not aware of the conversation Wayne had and it would almost make more sense if Bruce and Gordon were exchanging the line.

You can write it off as a common phrase, but director Christopher Nolan isn’t one to casually throw a similar line like that in there twice. It’s presumed that Gordon had a similar conversation earlier with Dent off-screen to the one that transpired between Wayne and Fox.

Why go through all that trouble? It shows how Gordon and Batman are aligned in their common pursuit to relentlessly battle for Gotham’s soul.

For what it’s worth, the line is only said once in the film’s novelization between Dent and Gordon.

Why didn’t the Gotham Police Department keep Colman Reese at the news station when his life was threatened by the Joker?

Warner Bros. Gordon should know better.

The Joker interrupts an interview on the Gotham Cable Network (GCN) offering an ultimatum. If Wayne employee Colman Reese isn’t killed in the next hour then he’ll blow up a hospital.

Commissioner Jim Gordon goes to evacuate Reese from GCN, leading to a series of close calls on the man’s life. But it’s not clear why he felt it necessary to take Reese on a ride through Gotham’s notoriously dangerous streets in the first place.

It probably would have been safer if they just waited it out inside the GCN skyscraper where the public couldn’t get into the building. Even if they broke into the first floor, surely they wouldn’t have had keycard access to elevators and the GCN office for the next 60 minutes.

How does Dent not recognise the Joker in a wig until he takes off his face mask?

Warner Bros. Fans are always bothered by this scene. Harvey looks right at the Joker before he takes off the hospital mask.

Many don’t understand why it took the Joker removing his mask for Harvey to notice the clown was standing right in front of him. After all, he just shot a cop point-blank. The clown makeup is also extremely noticeable despite the hospital mask.

It’s easy to say that Dent’s view may have been obscured because half of his face is blown off, but, that doesn’t seem to be the issue. At least while watching the movie, Dent appears to get a good, direct look at the Joker before he takes the mask off. Perhaps, he was just too lost in his own thoughts about the death of Rachel and his future to concern himself with the identity of who was in the room with him. He does appear to just be waking up. There’s the chance he could be groggy.

In the novelization, the Joker is wearing a cap and makes it clear right away it’s him before Dent can react.

The nurse uniform and nametag includes a nod to Heath Ledger’s daughter.

Warner Bros. Even while pausing the movie, it’s difficult to read the name tag.

In the same scene, take a look at the name plate of the nurse on the Joker’s disguise, right above the Harvey Dent sticker. It reads Matilda. That’s the name of his daughter.

It’s tough to read the name tag in the film, but Nancy Crane is listed as Matilda in the film credits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.