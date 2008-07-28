"The Dark Knight" On Track To Clobber "Titanic" as Highest-Grossing Film Ever

The Dark Knight has topped $300 million in gross box office receipts, shattering another record as the fastest film to do so. Media by Numbers has a full list of every record the Batman sequel has broken. (We can’t keep track of them all.)



But with this latest record, Warner Bros. and IMAX, which has gotten a nice ancillary boost from The Dark Knight‘s success, basically told all other record-holders, “We’re coming for you!”

Variety: Thanks to the runaway success of “The Dark Knight,” Warners crossed the $1 billion mark in 2008 ticket sales on Sunday — earlier in the year than ever before. Studio predicts it will overtake Paramount and become No. 1 in market share by the end of the week.

Studio now believes that “Dark Knight” has a shot at making north of $500 million domestically, becoming only the second film to do so after “Titanic,” which grossed $600.8 million in North America. The next two top-grossing pics after “Titanic” are the original “Star Wars,” which ultimately grossed $461 million domestically — including re-releases — and “Shrek 2,” which made $436 million domestically.

“Dark Knight” jumped the $300 million mark in a record time of 10 days. It took 16 days for previous record-holder “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest.”…

“We’re on target to reach $400 million in 18 days. The current winner in terms of the race to $400 million is held by ‘Shrek 2,’ which reached it in 43 days,” Warners prexy of distribution Dan Fellman said. “People love this movie. Plus, there is terrific repeat business.”

Imax also continues to see record-breaking results from the Christopher Nolan-directed superhero pic (Nolan shot several segments with large-format cameras.) For the weekend, the movie’s Imax haul was $4.6 million from 94 theatres for a per location average of $48,500.

“We’re in unchartered territory. These are unprecedented numbers for us, and most shows continue to be sold out. We continue to add shows,” said Imax Filmed Entertainment chair-prexy Greg Foster.

Was that “uncharted territory” remark a slightly veiled dig at the Pirates of the Caribbean movies The Dark Knight has been trouncing on its way to the top?

Interestingly, Titanic was distributed by Paramount, which has the largest market share in Hollywood right now. Let the Warner Bros.-Paramount battle begin!

