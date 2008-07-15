"The Dark Knight" On Track To Have Biggest Opening Weekend Ever*

According to online movie-ticket retailer movietickets.com, The Dark Knight has already sold more advance tickets than Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Man’s Chest and Spider-Man 3 at the same point in the sales cycle for all three films.



Spider-Man 3 and the second Pirates instalment currently hold the record for the highest-grossing opening weekends of all time, with $151 and $136 million respectively. This early advance ticket-sales report adds further credence to the belief that The Dark Knight will outearn both films when it’s released on Friday.

There’s no word yet about how advance ticket sales for TDK compare to these other top grossers on the perhaps more widely-known online ticket service, Fandango. But Spider-Man 3 set a daily and hourly ticket sales record on Fandango.com its first day of release, beating the second Pirates film. Who knows if The Dark Knight will eclipse those results on Friday?

UPDATE: Fandango’s advance ticket sales for The Dark Knight are outpacing those for Spidey 3 and Pirates 2 (as well as Pirates 3). In fact, 81 per cent of their ticket sales now are going towards The Dark Knight, which makes it Fandango’s fastest selling wide-release film this year.

See Also: Warner Frantically Trying To Reduce Expectations For “The Dark Knight”…So It Can Blow Them Away

Simpson Thacher Bribes Summer Associates With…Tickets To “The Dark Knight”

Domino’s Pizza Tries To Cash In On “Dark Knight” Buzz, Fails

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.