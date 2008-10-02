The Dark Knight Makes $60.5 Million In First IMAX Run*

UPDATE: According to an IMAX rep, contrary to what we wrote below, the company does get a per cent of the film’s box office revenues, on average 12.5 per cent, which works out to roughly $7.6 million.

EARLIER: This weekend DreamWorks’ Eagle Eye replaced The Dark Knight in 84 IMAX theatres throughout the US, effectively bringing the caped crusader’s giant-screen domestic run to an end. (It’s still in 10 IMAX theatres in North America, but none in major cities like New York, LA, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, and Miami, and if you want to see it in IMAX in Chicago, it’s only on at 12:15 am)

So how much has The Dark Knight pulled in from its IMAX screenings: $60,514,000, or $60.5 million dollars making Warner Bros’ summer hit by far the highest-grossing IMAX film to date, blowing past The Polar Express‘ $45 million total during its first run in 2004. We already reported that TDK broke this record shortly after labour Day weekend but this extends the gap between Batman and an animated Tom Hanks.

What’s more, most of that $60.5 million figure has come from domestic showings, $46.7 million to be exact. (TDK in IMAX has only racked up $13.8 million internationally.)

Sadly, IMAX doesn’t actually get any of these box-office revenues. But the film’s success has helped out the camera and giant-screen company. Both Jon Favreau and Michael Bay have said that they wanted to shoot scenes from their sequels to Iron Man and Transformers, respectively, in IMAX, which means camera rentals, and possibly purchases.

Plus, Warner Bros. is in talks with IMAX to re-release The Dark Knight in its screens in January, to remind Oscar voters of the film. This additional run could push the Batman sequel past The Polar Express‘ four-year tally of $70 million (the film is re-released every holiday season).

Meanwhile, in the battle to sink Titanic, The Dark Knight has about $75 million to go to surpass Titanic’s $600 million domestic total. You can still see the film in a conventional theatre near you, if you don’t mind that the screen isn’t 70-feet tall. (The Dark Knight will also be on DVD and Blu-ray on December 9.)

See Also: Want To See “The Dark Knight” In IMAX This Weekend? Too Bad

“The Dark Knight” On Track To Clobber “Titanic” as Highest-Grossing Film Ever

“The Dark Knight” Becomes Imax’s Highest Grossing Movie

Warner Bros. Might Re-Release “The Dark Knight” In January

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.