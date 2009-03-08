"The Dark Knight" Can't Sink "Titanic"

As Warner Bros’ new superhero movie, Watchmen, hits theatres, the studio has taken the highest-earning superhero movie ever off of the big screen. The Dark Knight finishes its U.S. theatrical run with an impressive $533.3 million, going into the books as the second highest-grossing movie in U.S. history.

Sadly, that means the film will never do what many had hoped and overtake Titanic‘s $600-million total to become the highest-earning movie ever.

Still, The Dark Knight had a nice run. It was in theatres for 231 days and topped $1 billion worldwide: no easy feat. It’s safe to say Warner Bros. made a tidy profit on the $185-million film.

As Box Office Mojo notes, The Dark Knight is still playing at a handful of theatres, but Warner Bros. has stopped tracking it.

