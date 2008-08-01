"The Dark Knight" Blasts Warner Past Paramount in Box Office Race*

It’s official: Warner Bros. has overtaken Paramount to have the largest studio market share in Hollywood, with Warner’s box-office gross to date at $1.116 billion $1.151 billion and Paramount’s at $1.110 billion $1.111 billion. Just six million dollars separate the two studios.



We haven’t spoken to Warner Bros, but we imagine they’d like to thank Heath Ledger and his co-stars in The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan, the women of Sex and the City, Michael Patrick King and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes for shutting down New Line, thereby allowing Warner Bros. to drink Sex and the City‘s milkshake, if you will—not to mention all the moviegoers who got Warner to where they are today.

This will be likely be a horse race for the next few days: $6 million isn’t much in Hollywood terms, but The Dark Knight‘s still going strong and Warner has another release on August 6th—The Sisterhood of The travelling Pants 2—before Paramount’s next shot at box-office glory, DreamWorks’ Tropic Thunder, opens the following week. Will Tropic Thunder put Paramount back on top? We’ll have to wait and see.

UPDATE: Newly released figures by Box Office Mojo show that the current difference between Warner and Viacom is about $40 million, giving Paramount a larger hurdle to overcome to reclaim the top spot, made even tougher by the fact that Warner’s box-office gross from Sunday-Thursday was $30 million and Paramount’s was about $1 million.

The numbers, which represented box-office grosses through July 27, have been updated to reflect earnings through July 31.

