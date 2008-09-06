"The Dark Knight" Becomes Imax's Highest Grossing Movie

The Dark Knight has shattered another record. It’s now Imax’s highest-grossing first-run release with, um, $55 million. Frankly we expected the total to be higher, with The Dark Knight‘s $925 million worldwide, but whatever.



THR: The Imax-format release of Warner Bros.’ “The Dark Knight” has blown past “The Polar Express” as the giant-screen exhibitor’s top first-run release.

Imax also touted the Batman sequel’s passing an average tally of $400,000 per screen on its 139 worldwide screens…

Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale, “Dark Knight” has rung up more than $925 million worldwide including $55 million in Imax grosses. That compares to the $45 million fetched by Imax 3-D version of Warners/Imax’s seasonal favourite “The Polar Express,” which was distributed both in conventional and Imax 3-D formats in 2004.

Imax has re-released The Polar Express in 3-D every Christmas, and both Warner Bros and Imax said they’d be open to re-releasing The Dark Knight.

[Imax Filmed Entertainment head Greg] Foster said he would welcome any Imax re-release of the Batman blockbuster in future years, should Warners see merit in such a plan.

“That sounds like a really great idea,” the Imax exec said. “Ultimately, it’s a decision that Warner Bros. has to make. We’d certainly support that.”

Warners distribution president Dan Fellman said there was “a real possibility” of such a re-release. Imax’s imminent conversion of many of its venues to digital distribution would make cost considerations of such a move more negligible, though Fellman stressed nothing regarding an eventual “Dark Knight” re-release has been decided.

The Imax version of The Dark Knight has been touted as a must-see, and you can’t replicate Imax’s 70-foot screen in your living room, so a TDK re-release even when the DVD is out could still work.

Or Warner Bros. could just keep the film in IMAX theatres after they take it out of conventional theatres. (Imax seemingly still hasn’t decided what will replace Harry Potter this fall.) And that could be a sneaky, albeit brilliant, way to push the film over Titanic‘s domestic box-office cume of $600 million. Hmmm…

See Also: Warner Bros Admits “The Dark Knight” Won’t Sink “Titanic”

“The Dark Knight” On Track To Clobber “Titanic” as Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Want To See “The Dark Knight” In IMAX This Weekend? Too Bad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.