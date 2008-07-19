"The Dark Knight" Already Broke Midnight Show Records

Sorry, George Lucas. In the first of many record-breaking victories this weekend, The Dark Knight has beaten Star Wars’ Revenge Of The Sith in midnight grosses.



Deadline Hollywood Daily: The Dark Knight is already on its way to breaking records left and right today even as it’s still sparking a ticket-selling frenzy across North America. I’ve just been told that the latest Batman instalment ‘s $18.4 million midnight shows — technically, 12:01AM — in 3,040 theatres broke the record of $16.9 million set by Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith in 2005. Across North America, theatre managers in small towns to big cities are working feverishly to squeeze in more screenings and satisfy voracious moviegoer demand. News reports were quoting fans as saying they’d pay $100 per ticket just to see the PG-13 pic.

