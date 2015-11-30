Meet 27-year-old Alicia Vikander, star of 'The Danish Girl,' on her way to superstardom

Just in 2015, Swedish actress Alicia Vikander has played a famous painter, a secret agent, and an artificial intelligence that wants to be human.

It’s been quite a year for the 27-year-old, and it might all end with her receiving an Oscar nomination.

Playing artist Gerda Wegener in “The Danish Girl” (opening in theatres this weekend), Vikander gives a scene-stealing performance as the wife of fellow artist Lili Elbe (played by Eddie Redmayne), one of the first identifiable recipients of sex reassignment surgery.

But it’s just the latest in a stellar series of performances Vikander has done, which also includes the indie-film hit “Ex Machina.”

Let’s learn more about this star on the rise.

Vikander's first taste of success came in 2007 with the Swedish soap opera 'Andra Avenyn' ('Second Avenue'), which looked at the lives of a group of people living in the second-largest city in Sweden. Sveriges Television In 2009, she starred in her first feature film, 'Pure,' in which she plays a troubled 20-year-old who, in leaving her family life, ends up in the arms of a married man. Nordisk Films Vikander then found notice in the US playing Kitty in the 2012 adaptation of the Tolstoy classic 'Anna Karenina,' starring Keira Knightley in the lead role. Universal Pictures Then earlier this year, audiences were wowed by Vikander's portrayal of an artificial intelligence in 'Ex Machina.' Playing an AI named Ava, Vikander was covered head-to-toe in a silver mesh body suit that took hours to prepare for filming. The final version onscreen is impressive, but Vikander's performance gives the character the life it needs. A24 Business Insider asked Vikander during the release of 'Ex Machina' if she felt any pressure as her Hollywood stock was beginning to rise... Rob Kim/Getty 'The worst pressure is probably the one you put on yourself,' she said. 'But I don't think there's any way to prepare, you just hope the films find an audience.' Getty Images Audiences weren't completely taken by Vikander's next movie, the Guy Ritchie-directed spy thriller 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,' but it showed that she could hold her own in an action movie. Daniel Smith/Warner Bros. This weekend we see her back in a dramatic role with 'The Danish Girl.' Focus Features Giving a performance that's funny, vulnerable, and certainly Oscar-worthy. Jason Merritt/Getty Next, Vikander will return to the action genre. News broke that she's been cast in the latest Jason Bourne movie with Matt Damon returning in the lead role. Twitter/Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor)

