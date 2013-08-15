The Dallas Cowboys Remain The NFL's Most Valuable Franchise

Cork Gaines
Jerry JonesGetty Images

Forbes.comhas released its annual NFL franchise valuations and the
Dallas Cowboys are once again on top, valued at $US2.3 billion.

The New England Patriots are second at $US1.8 billion, followed by the Washington Redskins ($US1.7 billion) and the New York Giants ($US1.6 billion).

In all, 23 NFL teams now have a value of at least $US1.0 billion, up from 20 in 2012. The average value is now $US1.2 billion.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Oakland Raiders are now the least valuable franchise in the NFL, valued at $US825 million. Last year’s least valuable team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, jumped up to no. 31 ($US840 million).

The Cowboys’ value rose 10%, up from $US2.1 billion a year ago. The St. Louis Rams had the largest one year jump in value, with a rise of 12% from $US780 million to $US875 million.

Here are the 10 most valuable franchises. See the full list at Forbes.com….

  1. Dallas Cowboys — $US2.30 billion
  2. New England Patriots — $US 1.80 billion
  3. Washington Redskins — $US1.70 billion
  4. New York Giants — $US1.55 billion
  5. Houston Texans — $US1.45 billion
  6. New York Jets — $US1.38 billion
  7. Philadelphia Eagles — $US1.31 billion
  8. Chicago Bears — $US1.25 billion
  9. Baltimore Ravens — $US1.23 billion
  10. San Francisco 49ers — $US1.22 billion

