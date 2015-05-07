The Dallas Buyers Club pirating letter is coming - and may cost you $20

A scene from the Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club. Picture: Anne Marie Fox / Focus Features

Having ruled in favour of the film company behind “Dallas Buyers Club” in its landmark Australian legal case against people who illegally downloaded the films, the Federal Court is now pushing the company to get on with sending its copyright infringement letter to those who pirated copies.

The AFR reports that yesterday the Federal Court ordered Dallas Buyers Club LLC to submit its proposed letter to the downloaders by next Wednesday so the court can approve it.

Last month, Dallas Buyers Club LLC won its copyright battle against five Australian internet service providers, most notably iiNet, with the Federal Court ordering the ISPs to reveal the names and addresses of 4726 customers who allegedly downloaded the film illegally.

The company is writing to the customers involved, but it remains unknown whether they will seek compensation, bill for the download or threaten further legal action. As part of the Federal Court ruling, Justice Nye Perram imposed a condition that the court sign off on any letter and will consider the draft on May 21.

The Fin reports that IP lawyers believe the court is likely to order damages of $20, which represents the normal cost of downloading the film.

The ISPs have not been so fortunate after being ordered to pay 75% of the film company’s legal costs due to their strong resistance to the case.

