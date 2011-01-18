"The Daily" Won't Run Apple's iAds

The launch of News Corp’s iPad newspaper “The Daily” has been pushed back, and now it’s unlikely that Steve Jobs will be alongside Rupert Murdoch to unveil it, now that Jobs is on indefinite medical leave.



But here’s a new detail, courtesy of Ad Age: “The Daily” won’t be running Apple’s iAds.

Instead, News Corp. will sell all its own ads, powered by Medialets‘ multimedia and analytics technology.

Apple’s iAds look cool, but they’re only sold by Apple. That may be fine for small publishers who don’t have ad sales staffs.

But you can bet that a company like News Corp. would want to sell its own ads, perhaps someday using iAds as backups for remnant inventory.

