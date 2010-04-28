The Daily Show Savages The SEC, Goldman, CDO Deals

In last night’s edition of The Daily Show, correspondent Samantha Bee went on an all-out mockery of the SEC, Goldman, and collateralized debt obligations. Just watch the clip below for some quick, finance-induced laughs.



The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c 04/27/10 in :60 Seconds www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour Tea Party

