The Trevor Noah era of 'The Daily Show' is now here with this first promo

The first promo of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is now online.

With Kanye West’s song “Power” playing in the background, we watch Noah in slow motion approach “The Daily Show” desk and as he beings to sit, text appears on screen: “Same Chair … Different Arse.”

We then see Noah adjust his seat to his preferred level followed by a wide smile.

This is our introduction to Noah as he takes over Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show” beginning September 28.

Watch the full promo here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

