'The Daily Show' has launched a lot of careers -- here's a timeline

After nearly 17 years, Jon Stewart is leaving The Daily Show.

Throughout his time as host we’ve watched dozens of stars work alongside him. Many have gone on to pursue successful television and movie careers of their own, including Steve Carell and Ed Helms.

In honour of Stewart’s last day we created this graphic of the recurring correspondents that have worked on the show for at least two years. Contributors and segment hosts, notably Lewis Black and Larry Wilmore, were not included.

