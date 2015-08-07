This chart proves 'The Daily Show' viewers are the most affluent among late-night shows

Jon Stewart will end his 16-year reign as beloved “Daily Show” host on Thursday.

During his time on Comedy Central, Stewart has managed to attract a key demographic for advertisers — people with money to spend. In fact, Stewart’s audience proves to be the most affluent among late-night shows, beating out competition like “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

See how other late-night shows rank below:

