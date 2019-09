Strikes are awful, painful things for everyone involved. On the other hand, this “why we strike” video from the Daily Show writers is the best thing we’ve seen from them in a long time. And since it’s not a Viacom (VIA) product, it’s going to stay up on Google’s (GOOG) YouTube forever.



