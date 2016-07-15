Trevor Noah says he's still finding his 'Daily Show' voice: 'I continue to improve'

While Trevor Noah has always said that being from South Africa is a strength in his hosting of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” he admits that he has only recently discovered how to use it.

“I think that strength has started to grow now and to show now,” he told Business Insider earlier this week as he prepares for the show’s ambitious multi-platform coverage from the upcoming Republican and Democratic conventions, which will include SiriusXM, the Amazon Alexa, and Snapchat.

While election coverage has clearly been all-encompassing during Noah’s first year after replacing Jon Stewart in the host seat, his point of view as someone who was raised in another country has been most evident in his commentary on the Orlando shooting and the deaths of two black men at the hands of police.

“I realised it’s about being able to articulate that point of view,” Noah explained. “Having it is as important as articulating it. And so that’s what I’m learning to do more and more. And I think in the recent few months of shows, I’ve seen that strength growing, and I continue to improve that every day.”

Now we may see that shine through his takes on the election, as the race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton tightens. He’s certainly experiencing it in contrast to the elections he knew growing up.

“Well, it’s a lot more convoluted, I’ll tell you that,” he said of the comparison to South Africa. “It’s a lot more entertaining. It’s a lot more deceptive. And it’s a lot longer.”

We told Noah that the current presidential election is unique event to Americans. To which he replied, “No, no. Trust me, I know the gravity and the craziness of what’s happening.”



