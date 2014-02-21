'The Daily Show' Has Discovered The Ultimate Unlikely Conservative 'Paradise' -- Russia

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jason Jones, in Sochi for coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics, has discovered it to be an unlikely paradise for conservatives.

“Now it seems the red scare has become the ultimate red state,” Jones joked.

From talking to Russian officials, Jones outlines President Vladimir Putin’s Russia as one of low spending levels, low taxes (a 13% flat tax), resistance to gun control (even self-avowed “liberals” like opposition leader Alexei Navalny are pro-gun), and opposition to gay marriage.

“In just 25 years, they’ve figured out the free market and institutionalized xenophobia,” Jones said.

Jones’ last stop was an interview with Vasily Boiko-Veliky, a self-made dairy millionaire who requires his employees to participate in Bible study courses and has a private church in his company’s headquarters. Jones pointed out that he has fired “adulterers, anyone who has had sex out of wedlock, and any woman who has had an abortion.”

“Wow, this is amazing!” Jones said. “For Christians.”

He added, “But he’s a job creator, and he can do what he wants.”

Watch the clip below:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.