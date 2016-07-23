'The Daily Show' created a fake Donald Trump film biography narrated by Rosie O'Donnell

Following Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday night accepting the nomination of the party to be its presidential candidate, “The Daily Show” aired a live episode. Along with commentary on Trump’s speech and the other headlines from the convention, the show also aired a segment that parodied the life of Trump.

Narrated by Rosie O’Donnell and titled “The Very Very Incredible Deal,” the almost seven-minute faux biography touched the highlights in Trump’s life, like attending the New York Military Academy as a youth, his rise in the real-estate world, and becoming a reality TV star with the show “The Apprentice,” but all done with a comedic twist. Or as host Trevor Noah called it while introducing the segment, “just slightly edited for clarity.”

That included statements like Trump showing his great negotiating talents as a youth by “settling a dispute with his music teacher by punching him in the face,” said O’Donnell. Or, how his Trump-branded properties around New York City in the 1980s “turned a town of rundown eyesores into the home of the country’s classiest eyesores.”

O’Donnell, who Trump once called “a fat pig,” obviously loves to mock Trump anytime she can, and the “movie” even pauses for a second so she can throw a few expletives at the Republican nominee following a piece of footage where Trump insults her.

Watch the entire segment below:



