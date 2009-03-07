The Daily Show On The White House Press Corps

Here, The Daily Show’s Jon Oliver visits the White House press corps — and their offices, which he describes as what Donald Trump would have designed if he’d decided to keep journalists as pets…all the greats did time here before getting real careers.” Anyway, watch the clip:



