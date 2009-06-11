What's Black And White And Red All Over? (CLIP)

At one point during this Daily Show takedown of the New York Times, Jason Jones stops by the desk of an innocent Times staffer.



“What’s this?” he asks, picking up a staffer’s phone.

“That’s a phone,” says the PR rep who’s giving him a tour.

“A landline phone,” says Jones. He puts the phone to his ear. “Look at me. I’m a reporter from the 80s!, making sure everything’s factual.”

“You guys are like a walking Colonial Williamsburg.”

Watch:

