US

What's Black And White And Red All Over? (CLIP)

Nicholas Carlson

At one point during this Daily Show takedown of the New York Times, Jason Jones stops by the desk of an innocent Times staffer.

“What’s this?” he asks, picking up a staffer’s phone.

“That’s a phone,” says the PR rep who’s giving him a tour.

“A landline phone,” says Jones. He puts the phone to his ear. “Look at me. I’m a reporter from the 80s!, making sure everything’s factual.”

“You guys are like a walking Colonial Williamsburg.”

Watch:

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c End Times thedailyshow.com

Daily Show
Full Episodes Political humour Newt Gingrich Unedited Interview

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.