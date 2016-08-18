'The Daily Show' mocks Donald Trump's 'extreme vetting' immigration plan

Comedy Central/Hulu ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.’

During a speech on Monday, Donald Trump called for a system of “extreme vetting” for immigrants entering the country.

“We will be tough and we will even be extreme,” Trump said, explaining how he would screen applicants. “We should only admit into our country those who share our values and respect our people.”

Of course, Trump has in the past proposed a ban on allowing Muslims into the US, and famously called for a wall between Mexico and the US, though he has remained vague on immigration policy details.

On Tuesday night, Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show” imagined what extreme vetting would actually look like, and it got pretty silly.

Here’s the show’s take on it:





