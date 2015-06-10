'The Daily Show' skewers McKinney police use of force at Texas pool party

Dallas-area police came under intense public scrutiny after a YouTube video surfaced of an officer drawing his weapon and using excessive force while responding to a pool party disturbance.
The following Monday, Jon Stewart used the incident as the lead story for “The Daily Show,” discussing the altercation in light of a long line of recent violent confrontations between police and citizens of colour.
“Either way, this incident is progress,” said “Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams — who hilariously wore a bikini over full body armour — to a confused Jon Stewart.
“A cop pulled his gun out, and then dragged a 14-year-old girl to the ground by her hair,” said Stewart.
“Yeah, I know, white people always want to touch our hair, it’s nothing new,” joked Williams. Then came the brutal punchline: “It’s progress because a cop pulled a gun on a bunch of black kids, and nobody is dead.”
That’s a joke that is so true it hurts — but it doesn’t get too heavy after that, because the pair get swept away in a discussion of diversity in “Harry Potter.”
The segment is broken into two pieces, which you can watch below.
NOW WATCH: Watch Jon Stewart break it to his audience that he’s leaving ‘The Daily Show’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.