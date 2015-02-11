Jon Stewart owned 'The Daily Show' from his very first episode in 1999

Comedy Central/The Daily Show Jon Stewart taking over hosting duties on ‘The Daily Show’ on Jan. 11, 1999.

Jon Stewart announced he’ll leave “The Daily Show” later this year on Tues. during a live taping of the Comedy Central show.

Stewart, who has hosted the show for nearly 17 years, has been a staple to late night on Comedy Central since Jan. 11 1999 when he took over for Craig Kilbourn.

While Stewart’s “Daily Show” is now known for everything from its election coverage, entitled “InDecision,” to a light segment at the show’s end called “Moment of Zen,” where did it all start?

Thanks to Comedy Central’s online archive footage of the show, we were able to find Stewart’s first appearance on the show in 1999.

Stewart’s debut episode involved making jabs at former president Bill Clinton, the cartoon character Popeye, and the NBA.

Halfway through the show, Stewart takes a moment to address the audience about taking over “The Daily Show”:

“I’m a new member of this family, your family, … and I’ll be here for you every night. And while we may never be a family of love, I hope that we can sit together at meal times … in absolute silence pretending not to notice that Jimmy is gay.”

Future “Colbert Report” host Stephen Colbert even appeared on the episode as “The Daily Show” political correspondent.

Stewart’s first guest wasMichael J. Foxwhere they chatted about Fox’s ABC show “Spin City,” fashion, and Heidi Klum.

Comedy Central/The Daily Show Michael J. Fox wasn’t sure if the mug on the table was his or Stewart’s. Fox decided it was his.

Other than darker hair and a suit that looks slightly oversized for his first day, it’s the same old charming, quick-witted Stewart.

